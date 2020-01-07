Jim Boscov, Chairman and CEO of Boscov’s, is pleased to announce that an all-new edition of his family’s iconic department store will open a new location in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Fall 2020.
The store, which will be the 49th opened by the company and the second in Ohio, will consist of 180,000 square feet, the largest store to ever open at Eastwood Mall.
Boscov’s will combine, reimagine and completely remodel spaces previously occupied by Sears and the adjacent mall stores bringing the Mahoning Valley community a traditional Boscov’s store with a modern design.
Based in Reading, Boscov’s operates 48 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. It is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain. Boscov’s is now celebrating its 106th year as a full-line, full-service department store and is known as much for making shopping fun as it is for offering the best brands at the best prices with incredible service.
Its Community Auditorium will host famous entertainers, fashion shows, enlightenment courses and community events. Over 300 Boscov’s co-workers will offer unique service and provide extras, such as free gift wrapping regardless of the amount of the purchase, a year round military discount, a gift registry for every occasion and a hassle free return policy. Learn more at www.boscovs.com.
Best known for its unique retailing style, Boscov’s combines a vast assortment of fashion merchandise that includes both traditional labels and leading designer names. In addition to the wide range of departments normally found in department stores, Boscov’s also features a kids play area as well as departments such as furniture, an exciting gift department, a huge full service candy department and much more.
“Many stores who call themselves department stores really have become specialty stores,” Jim Boscov said. “We still believe in the traditional department store, where in one shopping trip, you can find everything you want. Mahoning Valley is going to see some very aggressive retailing that combines fun, fashion, community partnership, entertainment and service with jaw dropping pricing throughout the store.”
As America’s largest family-owned department store company, family matters to Boscov’s. In every community it serves, Boscov’s seeks to make life a little better. Year-round, Boscov’s is actively involved with local non-profit organizations. Last year, these efforts resulted in $2.5 million raised for the communities it serves. It is important that fundraising efforts remain within those ommunities. A special event to benefit local charities in the Mahoning Valley will take place in conjunction with the Grand Opening of the Eastwood Mall Boscov’s.
More details about this event will be forthcoming.
The Eastwood Mall Complex is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, in Niles, Ohio. It is one of America’s largest shopping complexes, with more than 200 department stores, specialty shops, restaurants, hotels and entertainment options. The Eastwood Mall Complex is owned and managed as part of the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. For more information, visit online at: www.eastwoodmall.com and www.cafarocompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.