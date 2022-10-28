Books of the month at the New Castle Public Library

These are the top five books for October at the New Castle Public Library.
•”Triple Cross” by James Patterson. Detective Alex Cross hunts down a serial killer who targets entire families — and who will next be coming for the Crosses.
•”The Appearing House” by Ally Malinenko. A journey through grief and healing, brought to life as a thrilling, chilling haunted house.
•”Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng. A suspenseful and heartrending novel about the unbreakable love between a mother and child in a society consumed by fear.
•”They Went Left” by Monica Hesse. An unforgettable historical fiction YA story brimming with mystery, sorry, love and hope.
•”The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” by Paul Newman. A raw, candid, unvarnished memoir of the greatest movie star of the past 75 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.