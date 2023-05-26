The New Castle Public Library will host a book talk on “Blessings from Agnes” by local author Sue Linville. At 9:30 a.m. June 5 in the Copernicus Room of the library, Linville will discuss the story of the spiritual journey of Karen Heasley, influenced by her grandmother.
“Blessings from Agnes” celebrates the power of family, faith and community as Linville shares the story of Heasley, the founder of the Spiritual Path Church in New Castle.
“I’m excited to share Karen’s story and her work in our community. Spiritual Path Church represents a long-standing faith in Spiritualism in our community dating to the 19th century,” Linville said. “Through ‘Blessings from Agnes,’ I hope to inspire others to cherish their relationships that matter most and to find hope and meaning in their own lives.”
The book talk is free and open to the public. Copies of “Blessings from Agnes” will be available for purchase, and Linville will be available for book signings after the talk.
“We’re thrilled to host this event and to support local authors like Sue Linville,” said Andrew Henley, director of the New Castle Public Library.
“We believe that books have the power to inspire and transform us, and we’re excited to share this inspiring memoir with our community.”
Led by former Slippery Rock University professor Dr. Alison McNeal, the library’s book group program offers a range of fiction and non-fiction titles selected by popular vote.
For more information on the “Blessings from Agnes” book talk and other library events, visit the library’s website at ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
