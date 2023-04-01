“Weyward,” a debut novel by Emilia Hart, weaves together the stories of three extraordinary women across five centuries and is this month’s book of the month at the New Castle Public Library.
It’s a spellbinding story about what may transpire when the natural world collides with a legacy of witchcraft.
Check out the newest materials at New Castle Public Library.
