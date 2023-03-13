“I Will Find You” by bestselling author Harlan Coben is a fast-paced thriller and the New Castle Public Library’s book of the month.
The plot begins five years ago when an innocent man began a life sentence for murdering his son. When he finds out his son is still alive, he plans a harrowing escape, determined to achieve the impossible — save his son, clear his own name and discover the real story of what happened.
But with his life on the line and the FBI following his every move, can he evade capture long enough to reveal the shocking truth?
