The battlefields of the Civil War are a popular pilgrimage destination from many enthusiasts of American history.
Still, those folks may not be getting the whole story.
That’s why Wampum resident Lori Tillia-Meeker has authored the book “Where Have All The Hospitals Gone?”, which focuses on the building and homes that were used as hospitals during the battle of Gettysburg. The book explores these sites and makes the case that they should be preserved and remembered just like the battlefield.
“Everyone gomes to Gettysburg to see the battlefield, tour the town, hear about the tactics, walk among the monuments,” Tillia-Meeker notes, “but the 21,000 wounded soldiers who remained at Gettysburg are often forgotten.”
Tillia-Meeker said she started the book in April 2013 after attending a medical conference give by the Society of Civil War Surgeons in Gettysburg.
“One of the things we did was to take a tour of the hospital sites in and around Gettysburg,” she said. “I was amazed on how many of the sites have fallen into disrepair or were no longer there. So I decided to write this book about these hospital sites.”
Tillia-Meeker said the flames of her interest in history were fanned by an uncle who served in the Marines during World War II, and who told her stories of his experiences in the Pacific Theater.
Since 2011, her Civil War passion has taken the form of being part of medical reenactments with the 17th Corps Field Hospital from Chicago. She portrays Dr. Mary Edward Walker, who was a contract surged assigned to the 52nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, and Dr. Ordain Russell Moon, a female Confederate soldiers as well as a federal nurse.
Tillia-Meeker also is a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism, an international organization that recreated the medieval and Renaissance eras from the fall of the Roman Enoire to 1650.
Published by Page Publishing, Tillia-Meeker’s book is broken down into sections that focus on the towns, farms and homes on each side of Gettysburg; the major Federal Corps Field Hospitals; the villages of Fairfield, Hunterstown and Cashtown; Camp Letterman; and field dressing stations.
According to Tillia-Meeker, “every public building, both colleges, private homes and even farms were turned into hospitals.”
The book can be purchased online form the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play and Barnes and Noble.
