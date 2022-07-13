Book donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the New Wilmington Borough Building, 124 High St., New Wilmington.
No encyclopedias, text books or VHS tapes will be accepted.
The books will be sold at a sale to benefit the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and Boy Scout Troop 733. That sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington.
