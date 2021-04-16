The Book Cellar used book store in the basement of the New Castle Public Library is now reopened for business.
The store, operated by volunteers of Friends of the Library to raise funds for the library, was closed during the pandemic last year and remained closed until a couple of weeks ago, explained Sandra Collins, library director.
The Book Cellar, which sells used books, magazines, audio books and certain other items, will be open for its regular hours next week in the basement level of the library.
Visitors are advised to call the library at (724) 658-6659, to schedule an appointment, as only two people are allowed in the shop at one time. All customers must wear masks, whether or not they have been vaccinated.
People will be allowed in the Book Cellar for half-hour intervals, to give others a chance to look around and maintain social distancing.
The Book Cellar’s hours of operation are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
