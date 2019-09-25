The Book Cellar in the basement of the New Castle Public Library will be having a bag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5.
Customers can fill a bag with regularly priced books and VHS tapes for just $5 per bag. Bags will be provided for those shopping. Shoppers can choose from a large supply of gently used books, both fiction and nonfiction and buyas many bags as they like.
The Book Cellar is operated by the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. Normal hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
