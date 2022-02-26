The Book Cellar is in the midst of a facelift. And the Friends of the Library, which operates the book store, wants you to see it.
In order to get visitors as excited about the improvements as its members are, the organization is offering a gift certificate to one of its customers.
Throughout March, anyone who visits the Book Cellar, located in the basement of the New Castle Public Library, will be able to participate. All you have to do is make a purchase, then guess the color of the new paint job.
The book store has been painted yellow, but the question is: Which yellow? Customers can pick one color from the list of options and submit their choice. On April 1, all the correct answers will be separated and one winner will be drawn. That person will receive a $10 gift certificate.
Along with the new paint job – the first in 20 years – the Book Cellar has added some colorful artwork, updated its jewelry displays and is using a new letter board to announce the special of the month. In addition, the children’s and young adult books have been moved into the room that formerly housed the DVDs and that room has been spruced up with yellow paint, artwork and two map walls.
The Book Cellar is the main fund-raiser for the Friends. In the last two years it has become more important than ever because, in 2020, COVID forced the suspension of the Friends’ twice-a-year yard sale.
All money raised in the Book Cellar goes back to the library in a variety of ways. Whether your purchase is books, magazines, greeting cards, gift items, music, movies, jewelry or jigsaw puzzles, you are helping the New Castle Public Library.
Hours at the Book Cellar are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 to 1 p.m.) Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
