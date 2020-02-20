March is Red Cross Month.
You can be part of the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross by donating blood or platelets. Be a hero for patients in need. Every two seconds, someone needs blood — from accident victims to children battling cancer to mothers giving birth.
The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need — but that need can’t be met without generous volunteer donors like you. You may or may not be eligible to donate, but you may know someone who is! Ask them to support a blood drive — give them transportation to a drive — you can both be a hero! Without more donors, patients will not have the blood they need to survive their illness or trauma.
The Red Cross is in Urgent Need for blood donors of all types.
Making an appointment helps us control long wait times — those with appointments will be taken before walkins. If you must be a walk-in, the best time is usually in the middle of the drive, not at the beginning.
A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 11 at Pearson Park’s Hutchison Center, located at 100 Pearson Park, New Castle.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent in PA), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.