The American Red Cross has scheduled a second blood drive at Lawrence Village Plaza.
The blood drawing is scheduled for noon to 5:30 p.m. April 13 in the former Hallmark storefront, 2650 Ellwood Road.
Appointments are required in order to maintain social distancing. If you are healthy and feeling well, you may make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
A previous drive at the same location took place March 25 and, thanks to the many who gave blood and scheduled upcoming appointments, the American Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs.
Still, the Red Cross encourages individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic.
The Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors and staff, including:
•Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
•Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
•Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas. For this reason, we ask that donors not bring anyone else to the blood drive.
•Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
•Emphasizing the importance of appointments to help manage the flow of donors at drives.
Anyone who would like to donate blood but who cannot make the April 13 event may want to attend another from 1 to 6 p.m. April 14 at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.