The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Union Area High School auxiliary gym, 2106 Camden Ave.
The American Red Cross continues to have a critical type O shortage and urgently needs blood donors of all blood types to #GiveNow to help restock the shelves.
Appointments are strongly recommended and may be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
