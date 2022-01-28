Western Pennsylvania is experiencing a historic low blood supply amid the national blood shortage. The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing Vitalant’s community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.
New Life Baptist Church, 3414 Route 208 in New Wilmington, is opening their church for a community blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31. All eligible blood donors, especially those with the most transfused blood type O, are critically needed to make an appointment at this blood drive by calling Christie at (412) 589-4570. Appointments can also be made by visiting www.vitalant.org and searching with Code G074.
People can give blood immediately after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or the seasonal flu vaccine if all other eligibility requirements are met.
Blood donors play a powerful role in saving lives in the local community. Blood collected at the Jan. 31 drive will stay in western Pennsylvania.
As a special thank you during January, National Blood Donor Month, all those who give with Vitalant will be automatically entered into the $5,000 Big Game Giveaway to win one of four, $5,000 prepaid gift cards.
