The Stevie Grinnen Replenishment Blood Drive is planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the New Beaver Borough Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road in Wampum.
In February, Grinnen, a Wampum resident, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins B-cell lymphoma and spent six months “enduring seemingly endless grueling treatments and therapies,” according to his sisters Tonya Vanazia and Patti Davis who are organizing the event.
“We experienced a roller coaster of setbacks and steps forward, and through it all Stevie never lost his smile, laughter or sense of humor,” they said.
In August, the family was told nothing more could be done for the Mohawk Area High School graduate and “on Aug. 29 our beautiful brother gained his heavenly wings.”
“During his hospitalization, Stevie received about 60 units of blood and 100+ units of platelets. We promised him his story wouldn’t be finished here on Earth, and his legacy would live on as we will replenish the blood and tell his story,” the sisters said.
Appointments are recommended for the blood drive and can be made by visiting https://donateblood.centralbloodbank.org. Choose “donor log in” if you have donated with Vitalant or Central Blood Bank before. If you have not donated, choose “new donor.” At the “schedule your appointment today” screen, enter the group code 20021173 to schedule.
Those unable to schedule online can call (412) 209-7000 for an appointment.
There will also be a bake sale during the blood drive with all proceeds going to Grinnen’s children.
