Former Pittsburgh Steeler star running back and Vietnam veteran Robert Patrick “Rocky” Bleier will be the featured speaker at the opening ceremony for The Moving Wall in Ellwood City.
The wall will be displayed in Ewing Park from Aug. 18 to 22. The ceremony, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Folino Shelter is open to the public.
Visitation of the Wall will begin after the ceremony. The Moving Wall will be accessible continuously until the closing ceremony on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The Moving Wall is a one-half scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
It was previously in Ellwood City in July 2009. It provides the community with a dignified and respectful way to recognize the men and women who served during the Vietnam Era and particularly to honor those who laid the ultimate sacrifice on the altar of freedom.
There are 168 names of young men from Beaver, Butler, Mercer and Lawrence Counties who were either killed or missing in action that are inscribed on the Wall. As a wounded veteran of that conflict, Bleier is actively involved in honoring those who sacrificed in Vietnam.
After his 1968 rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bleier was drafted into the U.S. Army. He volunteered for duty in Vietnam and shipped out in May 1969, serving with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for action on Aug. 20 as a Specialist 4 on patrol in Heip Duc when his platoon was ambushed in a rice paddy and he was wounded in the left thigh by small arms fire. While down, an enemy grenade blew up through his right foot and lower right leg. Doctors told him that he would not play football again.
One year after he was wounded, he reported to Steelers training camp even though he could not walk without pain and weighed only 180 pounds. He spent two full years trying to regain a spot on the active roster. He never gave up, and said that he worked hard so that some time in the future he didn’t have to ask himself “What if?” By 1972, he made the team and by 1974, he was in the Steelers’ starting lineup. He retired after the 1980 season with 3,865 rushing yards, 136 receptions for 1,294 yards and 25 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement, he was the Steelers fourth all-time leading rusher.
A notable author and motivational speaker, Bleier is currently the managing member of Rocky Bleier Construction Group, a service-disabled, veteran-owned general contracting company that specializes in the construction, renovation and expansion of health care facilities and commercial properties.
