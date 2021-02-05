'Black history is everyone's history' St. Francis VP urges education, empathy, open-mindedness

BY MARK PESTO
THE (JOHNSTOWN) TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT
In 2006, a group of Greater Johnstown High School students were putting together a Black History Month presentation for elementary-age children about overlooked Black figures in world history.
One of those students, senior Alanna Wilson, emphasized that Black history should be taught as an integral aspect of history as a whole, not shunted off into its own category to be discussed one month a year.
“History is history,” she told a (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reporter, “no matter who did it.”
Fifteen years later, Wilson — now vice president of government affairs and public relations for St. Francis University’s Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation — believes that message still holds true.
“We need to bring education on Black history in this country to the forefront,” Wilson said in a Zoom interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “Celebrating Black excellence and elevating Black success one month a year is not going to fix this problem.
“It needs to be elevated with the rest of the community on a daily basis … so that it becomes community success. Period. … Black history is everyone’s history.”
‘WANT TO HELP PEOPLE’
Prior to joining St. Francis, Wilson worked as an aide to former state Rep. Bryan Barbin and former state Sen. John Wozniak and once interned for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. She said that she chose a career in politics because she enjoys “being able to see active change.”
“Going through the area, going to different meetings and community forums through these jobs, helped me continue on the path to where I’m at now,” she said. “I want to help people, period, however I can – even if it’s just one person. Even from this interview, if one person reads it or sees it and changes their mind about something, then I will feel accomplished. I did my job.”
The Knee Center’s mission, according to its website, is to “provide information to citizens, policy makers and other researchers about the extent, scope, and effects of occupational regulation.”
Wilson’s job there includes community outreach, grant-writing and making connections between researchers and legislators.
Among the issues she and her colleagues have been working on are helping veterans transition more easily back into civilian life – one example she gave was keeping an experienced combat medic from having to retake Anatomy 101 after leaving the military – and deregulating the state’s licensing requirements around hair-braiding.
‘THE BIGGER PICTURE’
Wilson is also the vice president of the Community Action Partnership of Cambria County board, a member of the Veterans Community Initiatives board and a member of the NAACP.
In the Hempfield Township area, where she lives, she coaches a cheer team.
Wilson credited the people closest to her for shaping the person she is today – her older sisters, her best friend and, most of all, her late parents, an interracial couple who, she said, “showed us what love and overcoming adversity looked like.”
Her mother, a Head Start teacher for more than 30 years, was “beyond brilliant” and dedicated her life to helping people “who are overlooked in marginalized communities,” she said.
Her father, a career PennDOT employee, “had this laser-focus on hard work, faith and humility, but still really having confidence in (himself) at the same time,” she said
Wilson said her father had a balanced mindset that helped him overcome the obstacles he faced “as a Black man whose family came from the South and moved to the Johnstown area, really trying to make names for themselves and trying to contribute to the community and the economy.”
She said of her parents: “They taught us that you have to look at the bigger picture. There are going to be those few who aren’t great, who just need to nitpick all the time. But, by and large, the world and, specifically, this community is good and will be rooting for you and help you.”
‘LISTEN AND UNDERSTAND’
Asked about what could be done to improve race relations nationally and locally, Wilson offered the caveat that a single newspaper interview could barely scratch the surface of the “very serious and heavy” issue, but offered a few key points as possible foundations for progress.
She called on members of the community to practice empathy and open-mindedness.
“We need to be willing to listen and understand where somebody is coming from, even if it wasn’t an experience you’ve experienced,” Wilson said.
“Empathy and sympathy are big emotions that have a big impact on society, on legislation, on the rule of law. It’s something that is embedded in us as human beings and, maybe, something we need to bring to the forefront a little bit more.”
She added: “The teacher can’t be the only one. Next-door neighbors need to have dialogues and conversations with each other again. We need to really embrace that community aspect, like we have after all three floods, when we bounced back as a community – and it wasn’t (that) we did it because somebody asked us to. It was because it was needed.
“If you see an injustice happening at a grocery store near you, stick up for that person – not because they ask you, but because it is needed. That is what is needed from us as human beings – to do better because we are better. Period. Especially this area. We are so much better than this, and it’s been proven over and over and over again.”
“We can’t rely on one person to fix this. You can’t wave a magic wand or go to a voting booth and pick a choice and – poof! – everything is good for you and your group of people. Like, that’s not how this is going to work at all.”
She sees signs of hope in the national response to the killing in May of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
“It was absolutely horrific,” she said of the killing. “It was horrible to watch. I’m still a little confused as to which one I’m more appalled by – the way in which he lost his life or that this isn’t anything new for people in certain communities to see. But, something did happen. A shift did happen in other communities that had been turning blind eyes to the Tamir Rices and the Trayvon Martins of the world. Something turned.
“I think it was because we were all inside, and everybody was almost forced to watch the reality of what’s been happening to people of color in our country since the inception of the country that we know today. I think there was a shift. People had enough. … At least for me, I can say I can start to see a light at the end of the tunnel, just because people I’ve never seen before started standing up to say stuff.”
