The New Castle Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with a talk by Larry Pugh in the Copernicus Room.
“The Black Experience in the U.S. and Locally” will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 27. Pugh will speak for about 30 minutes and then will take questions from the audience.
Pugh is a former American football player. He played offensive guard and defensive tackle for Westminster College. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998. Pugh was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, where he eventually suffered a career-ending knee injury. He spent the rest of his career as a highly regarded educator and coach in the New Castle Area School District. He resides in New Castle.
Pugh graduated from Westminster with a degree in history and a minor in science in 1965. He received a master’s degree in European history from Howard University in 1967. He attended Howard because he wanted the Black experience as there were only two Black students attending Westminster at the time.
The talk is free and open to the public.
