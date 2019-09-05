Bingo event will benefit Children With Hair Loss

The seventh annual Madalyn’s Mile fundraiser for Alopecia will take the form of a bingo scheduled for Sunday.
The event will get underway at 2 p.m. at the Sallmen’s Social Center, 110 E. Division St. Doors open at noon.
Proceeds from the event are donated to Children With Hair Loss to help cover the costs in providing wigs to children with Alopecia, burn victims and cancer patients. Money is also donated to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation to fund research for a cure.
Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that results in unexplained hair loss. It effects people at any age.
Madalyn Gorgacz, a Union High School sophomore, was diagnosed with Alopecia when she as in second grade.
She began the Madalyn’s Mile fundraiser as a benefit run, but it has since evolved into different forms.
A November Paint ‘N Sip also is planned. The date has yet to be announced.
Madalyn attends New Life Baptist Church and is actively involved in the youth ministry.
She doesn’t know why God gave her Alopecia, but she is determined to help others through Madalyn’s Mile fundraiser. It’s her Mile, her journey she travels with the support from her parents Brian and Wendy, brother Cole, sister Mallory along with grandparents, aunts, uncles and many friends and community members.
Madalyn doesn’t let Alopecia stop her from doing the things she loves.
She is a competitive dancer for Jennifer Leigh’s Dance Gallery, a varsity cheerleader, a member of the volleyball team, Student Council secretary and is involved in Robotics and numerous clubs. Madalyn also received the Western Pennsylvania Positive Athletes Award this year.
She loves being with children and enjoys babysitting. Her goal is to be a pediatric nurse for special needs.
Anyone interested in making donation can contact Wendy Gorgacz at (724) 674-2289.
Also, hair donations are collected through the year. Hair can be color treated or permed. The only requirement is it must be 8 inches long.
Stacey Biondi, hairstylist, cuts the pony tail donation at no cost at her business, Stacey Hair Studio on West Washington Street. Stacey has been donating her time every year for the event.
Tickets are still available for the bingo.
