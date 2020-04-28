Bill would allow garden centers to open

State Sen. Elder Vogel is co-sponsoring a bill that would allow garden centers in Pennsylvania to reopen if they an adhere to social distancing and mitigation measures.
Vogel and three other senators are partnering on the bill, which would require local businesses selling plants and garden supplies to abide by protection measures established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Garden centers were not included in the list of life-sustaining businesses allowed to remain open by the Wolf Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, most of them were forced to close by the governor’s order on March 19, and they remain closed, according to a news release from Vogel’s office.
The senators’ legislation would require the Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development to issue a waiver to allow all garden centers to open, but only if they can do so safely with CDC guidelines in place to protect customers and employees.
Although most garden centers remain closed under Wolf’s order, a small number are still allowed to operate due to a waiver process that has been roundly criticized for lacking consistency, clarity and transparency.
‘It makes little sense that smaller garden centers have been closed, but larger garden retailers, specifically those attached to large home-improvement centers are allowed to operate,” Vogel said. “This restriction will, without a doubt, put smaller garden centers out of business. Timing is everything for these business owners, and the time has come to let them safely open their doors.”
