Bicyclists riding cross country in support of cancer research took a break in New Castle last weekend.
The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign bicycle team started its trek in New York City and expect to bicycle to San Francisco by Aug. 11.
Christ Lutheran Church, located at 1302 E. Washington St., hosted one of the team’s stops in conjunction with the Lawrence County YMCA. Y employees Jen Kmick and Tori Shultz opened the Y’s doors for the bike team to get much needed and refreshing showers.
The group was then whisked back to Christ Lutheran for dinner.
The meal and social activities were coordinated by Karen Kern and her team of Rich and Geni Nieto, Tim Driskell, Carol Flamino and Dave and Jen Riggs.
The riders were still talking about Kern’s home cooking as they left the church to start their next leg of the journey, a 67-mile ride, at sunrise. They expect to ride 4,000 miles total with hill climbs of 150,000 feet during the three-month journey.
The team is riding to support cancer research and raising money for Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, Prairie Dragon Paddlers and the University of Illinois Cancer Center.
For more information or to donate, visit https://www.illini4000.org/.
