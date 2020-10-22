Two Democrat rallies and a car caravan in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden are scheduled for Saturday.
The first rally begins at noon at Ewing Park in Ellwood City, where local candidates will be in attendance and ready to inform voters. A "Ridin' with Biden" caravan will leave from the park and travel north through West Pittsburg, Mahoningtown and New Castle's South Side before stopping at Riverwalk Park for a second Blue Splash event from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Riverwalk Park event will feature speakers, the Biden Booth, Barkin' for Biden (dogs must be on a leash) and music by the Roger Montgomery Blues Band. At 4 p.m., the caravan will travel through downtown New Castle, Union Township, the North Hill and Neshannock Township before returning to Kenendy Square downtown.
People attending the rallies may want to bring folding chairs, and masks and social distancing are required. Masks will be provided, if necessary.
The events are sponsored by Lawrence County Action. For more information, contact Kathryn Rentz at (724) 674-0852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.