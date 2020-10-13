$ID/[None]0000LightBlue@BYLINE 1:By Melissa Klaric
The (Sharon) Herald
SHARON — The Mercer County Trails Association plans to build a bicycle playground in River Gardens Park like no other in western Pennsylvania.
Mike Kotyk, a member of Sharon’s recreation commission and the Mercer County Trails Association, presented preliminary drawings to city council at its workshop meeting Wednesday. He said the nearest playground of this kind is in Lebanon, across the state.
“This would be something unique to the area, as is the pump track in Buhl Park,” Kotyk said. “It brings people there. There have been competitions there.”
The bicycle playground would be mainly for smaller children up to age 13.
“It’s meant to teach basic riding skills,” Kotyk said. “Getting them out of the house and getting them to move is essential.”
During the meeting, he presented plans drawn by Horizon Construction Company of Sandy Lake, Ohio. Horizon previously built the Trout Island Trail in Sharpsville and has done extensive work on the Shenango River Trail project in Greenville. The trails association undertook both projects.
The playground would be about 400 yards long, running from the fishing pier to the community garden open space.
“It’s all designed to be out in the open,” Kotyk said. “It will include other modes of travel that children, in some point of their lives, have to learn in a car, motorcycle or bicycle.”
The plans include a tunnel, designed as overhead bars, and a roundabout.
The Mercer County Trails Association would be the principal source of funding for the project, which would be divided into two phases, which would cost $38,000 each. Phase 1 would be construction of the roundabout and outer loop. Phase 2 would be the addition of two inner loops. Kotyk said he thinks the association has raised half of the money.
Along with the projects in Sharpsville and Greenville, the Mercer County Trails Association built the bike trail along Sharpsville Avenue in Sharon.
“This playground would be a draw,” Kotyk said. “It could make Sharon unique at a cheap price. It’s an endeavor to make recreation a little better in the city of Sharon for our children.”
City Manager Bob Fiscus said the city is still in negotiations with ownership of the apartment buildings near the grounds.
“The request of the apartment building is that we put up some sort of bumper, like a fence so their parking lot is not used,” Fiscus said.
He also said that the city’s best option at this point would be to give the drawings to the city planning department to look for the best location.
Representatives from the Sharon Beautification Commission, who were at the meeting, said the group would help maintain the playground.
Kotyk was hoping to get city council’s approval to build the playground in the park and be shovel ready in the spring. The playground is estimated to take eight weeks to construct.
Council decided to have the planner review the drawings and report back to the trails association.
“It’d be great for the city,” Councilman Bill James said.@JUMP LINE:SEE BICYCLE, A7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.