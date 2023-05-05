Bible Way Church of God in Christ, 125 N. Crawford Ave., will celebrate its women in ministry at 11 a.m. Sunday at the 38th annual women’s day service.
First lady Shannon Young serves as president of the women’s department and has a planned program highlighting the women of the local congregation.
The speaker will be Mother Clara Owens, international prayer warrior, Church of God in Christ in Memphis. The service is open to all, especially those in need of prayer.
For more information, visit the Bibleway.Church Facebook page or website.
