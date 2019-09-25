“Beyond Belief: Becoming the Mystics and Prophets We Are Called to Be,” a retreat with Jan Phillips, takes place Oct. 6-11 at Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center.
Healing the world begins with healing ourselves. This workshop is an entry point into participants’ own deep wisdom. Using the tools of music, poetry, storytelling and imagery, participants will explore the landscape of their own experience, mining it for insight and ideas about the work ahead.
Phillips is a writer, photographer and speaker who connects the dots between evolutionary creativity, spiritual intelligence and social action. She is the author of ten award-winning books, has taught in more than 25 countries and has published work in numerous journals and other publications.
As an artist, she incorporates music, poetry and imagery in all of her workshops in order to keep the brain and heart connected. In addition Phillips is co-founder and director of the Livingkindness Foundation, a grassroots activist organization supporting women in leadership and art in activism.
Cost for the retreat including lodging and meals is $465. A commuter rate of $320 is also available. To register, visit www.vmesc.org or call (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.