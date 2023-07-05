Beyoncé has broken the soul of Pittsburgh fans.
The superstar icon will no longer be bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 3.
The stadium, in an announcement Wednesday morning, blamed production logistics and scheduling concerns. Two other tour dates in Seattle and Kansas City were moved back, while the Pittsburgh stop was scrapped altogether and refunds will be offered.
Tickets were still available for around $50 in Pittsburgh before fees. Pyrotecnico of Union Township had been providing pyrotechnics and special effects for the tour, which kicked off with a European leg.
The first North American shows are Friday and Saturday in Toronto before a Wednesday date in Philadelphia.
