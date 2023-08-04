Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church will continue its 225th anniversary celebration with a special outdoor concert tomorrow.
The Enon Valley-area congregation will welcome Seth Jernigan for a 6 p.m. performance. The church is located at 154 Petersburg Road, Enon Valley.
The free event will feature not only music, but also food and fellowship. The community is welcome to attend. Concert-goers should take a lawn chair or blanket on which to sit.
According to his website, Jernigan is a Pittsburgh-based singer-songwriter, worship leader and performing artist who found a passion for writing as he found himself coming face to face with life’s big and sometimes unanswerable questions.
“Questions of faith, truth and life drove Seth to begin expressing his thoughts through lyrics and chords,” the website says. “Writing has always been a way for him to process what the Lord is doing in his life, or way to express the truths of God’s Word.”
Recently, the website goes on, “Seth has found a passion for hymn writing and Psalm arranging. He has a lofty goal of arranging all 150 Psalms in a suitable manner for congregational singing.”
Jernigan also is a student at Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church was founded in 1789. Tomorrow’s concert is part of a summer-long celebration of its 225-year history that included a community carnival last month, and will culminate Sept. 23-24 with a special service, historical displays and presentations, a dinner, games and lots of memories.
The News will have more coverage of the church’s 225th anniversary in the coming days. To learn more about the congregation’s history, visit https://bethelepc.org/our-history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.