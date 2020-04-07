Bessemer woman receives Best in Pittsburgh award

Thrive Counseling Center, owned and operated by Amy Isaac (Akstulewicz), received the 2020 Best in Pittsburgh Award in the counselor category.
Isaac, formerly of Bessemer and a Mohawk High School graduate, is the daughter of Raymond and Kathy Akstulewicz of Bessemer. She started her counseling business in 2015 with a small staff. She has now expanded to an office in Lawrenceville with five additional counselors.
As a crisis counselor, Isaac is called upon for emergency situations, like the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting or other local catastrophic events. After Mohawk, she graduated from Youngstown State University and California University of Pennsylvania.
The Pittsburgh Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local and business category. These are companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community helping make Pittsburgh a great place to live, work and play.
The program focuses of quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the award program and data provided by third parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.