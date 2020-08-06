F.D. Campbell Memorial Library in Bessemer has a new home after 15 years of searching.
"When I started here, we were actively looking for a building," said Kari McKenna, the library's director. "It seemed that everything that would come up, there was an issue."
The library is in the process of relocating to the former First Assembly of God church at 209 Hillsville Rd. in North Beaver Township. The new building is about one mile from the current building at 17 S. Main St. in Bessemer.
In 1983, the former hotel and business office was converted into the library and it was named after local physician Dr. Frank Dickson Campbell.
"The building is really bad," McKenna said. "We've got windows that don't open, a flooding basement. We had to get out."
Due to the move out of the borough, there will be a question on November's ballot whether Bessemer residents would prefer to stop funding the library through the tax rolls.
A lack of space was another driving force in relocating.
McKenna recalled classes of upwards of 30 children and their parents having to be separated into shifts because there wasn't enough room to accommodate everyone.
The library also hosts programs for autistic children, story time and free painting classes.
"I want to do more of those kinds of things, but everything comes down to the almighty dollar," she said. "If the money's not there, we can't do it."
According to McKenna, the library has found buildings in the past, but building updates were too much money or they couldn't afford the utilities.
McKenna is hopeful that moving to a new, larger building will in turn create more programming.
The new library building is currently getting updates such as new paint and new wiring while the books at the former building are being packed up for the move.
There will be a referendum vote on November's ballot to ask Bessemer residents if would like to continue or cease paying to support the library through their tax dollars.
Since the early 1990s, residents have paid a "library tax" through the borough's tax rolls after a majority of voters voted to support the then-struggling library.
With it moving to North Beaver, some residents question why they must continue to pay.
In the borough's 2020 adopted budget, .15 mills of the total 6.2 mills goes towards the library, which equates to $4,933.
According to McKenna, if a resident pays property tax for a home that costs $100,000, the resident is paying around $5 or less for the library per year.
"The amount that the resident's pay is so little," McKenna said. "I feel like when people hear the word tax, they just automatically think, 'Oh my God.' They have no idea what they're paying if it's $1,000. They don't know if it's a dollar a year, but to me, that $5,300 means a lot to us. It's important. We rely on that."
"My point is that it costs people so little to support us," she continued. "It's a couple cups of coffee."
If the vote passes in November, the millage rate will not increase.
Lawrence County contributes $31,000 to the library yearly while the state contributes $25,000. Although in the service area, North Beaver Township, Mahoning Township and SNPJ do not pay a library tax.
North Beaver donates $5,000 every year. Mahoning Township contributes through private donations and and SNPJ gives nothing.
"We serve the entire Mohawk community and we're in this for everybody," she said. "I don't want to choose sides. I don't wanna make boundary lines."
"The things that we're doing, I feel, are important for the community," she continued. "I feel like that benefit everybody."
