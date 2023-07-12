The annual Bessemer Community Days will return July 28 and 29.
At 9 p.m. July 28, there will be a free outdoor movie night at Kennedy Park, sponsored by the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library. The movie will be “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
The festivities on July 29 will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Food and craft vendors will be at Kennedy Park beginning at 11 a.m., while there will be different children’s games and activities throughout the day at the park, including an inflatable slide and a dunk tank.
A parade will take place at 11:30 a.m., beginning on East Poland Avenue. The parade will line up at 11 a.m.
The Remedy will perform live music at the Bessemer Fire Hall from 2 to 6 p.m. The fire company will be hosting its “Burgerfest” throughout the day as well.
There will be an axe throwing contest from 4 to 7 p.m., with The Jentz Band performing live music from 6 to 10 p.m. at Kennedy Park.
Fireworks will end the day at 10 p.m., provided by Anthony Quahliero of the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.
Those looking to participate as a vendor or in the parade must fill out a form on the borough website, bessemerpa.com under the Community Days tab. For additional questions, call (724) 667-7061 or email bessemerboro@comcast.net or nleslie822@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.