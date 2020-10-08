By DEBBIE WACHTER
Residents of Bessemer Borough who vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election will have a specific question to answer on the ballot.
That question, which only appears to Bessemer voters, asks, “Shall the borough of Bessemer continue to collect 0.15 mill in property taxes to support the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library?” Voters will answer yes or no.
County elections director Ed Allison said the Bessemer Borough Council adopted a resolution to have the question placed on the ballot, and the borough solicitor prepared it. It came about when the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, which had been in the borough for more than 40 years, moved to a new location in the former First Assembly of God church at 209 Hillsville Road in North Beaver Township.
Borough residents had been paying the library tax while it was in the borough.
There will be a referendum vote on November’s ballot to ask Bessemer residents if would like to continue or cease paying to support the library through their tax dollars. The residents have been paying a library tax since the early 1990s.
The borough collects 0.15 mill for the library, out of the total 6.2 mills it gets altogether. That amounts to an income of $4,933 for the library.
Lawrence County contributes $31,000 to the library each year and the state contributes $25,000. Although in the service area, North Beaver and Mahoning townships and SNPJ do not pay a library tax. North Beaver donates $5,000 every year, Mahoning Township contributes through private donations and SNPJ, which according to the 2010 census had 17 residents, does not contribute.
