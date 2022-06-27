American Legion Earl J. Watt Post 638 of Bessemer recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.
The post started with 16 World War I veterans who obtained a charter on Aug. 22, 1921. At that time, the post was located in Enon Valley.
The post was named in honor of Cpl. Earl J. Watt of Enon Valley, who died in France in September 1918 from a wound sustained in July of that year.
More than a dozen members of the Watt family were in attendance for the centennial celebration. Nancy Clawson, a niece, told of Watt and showed a Bible he had carried with him.
The post was moved to Mt. Jackson in 1934, then again to Bessemer in 1945 because of the increase of veterans in both the Mt. Jackson and Bessemer areas.
District 26 Commander Jeff Olson of the American Legion spoke on being impressed when he drove through Bessemer and seeing the veterans flags flying on every post in Bessemer and how great the community support was of the American Legion.
