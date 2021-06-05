By Michael Roknick
The (Sharon) Herald
GROVE CITY — In what is likely to be Mercer County’s first major summer festival to return post COVID, Grove City Strawberry Days Festival is fired up for its triumphant return.
The annual — except for last year, when it was sidelined by the pandemic — food, craft and entertainment extravaganza will be held June 11 to June 13 at Grove City Memorial Park West on West Main Street.
After 30 years, organizers are well-versed in putting together the Strawberry Days Festival, which made it possible to finish setting up the event quickly as the state lifted pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, said Mary Kay Mattocks, the event’s chairwoman.
“We have a blueprint that works for us,’’ Mattocks said.
Organizers canceled last year’s event because of the stringent rules still in place, which made it impossible to accommodate more than 100 craft and art vendors in the park.
“There were guidelines like having 10 feet of spacing between each vendor,’’ she said. “With all the vendors we had that just wasn’t doable.’’
Representatives from other events are sure to attend this year’s festival to pick up ideas. Since the Strawberry Days Festival is one of the first big local public events to be held since the state dropped most of its guidelines on May 31.
Getting to this point wasn’t easy, Mattocks said. Such a large festival requires early planning, which began last year. The planning accelerated as it became clear that the state would relax some of the restrictions, including the 10-foot-between-vendor rule.
“Our biggest decision was deciding to have the festival,’’ Mattocks said. “We knew there were other festivals that decided not to have their event.’’
This year’s food vendors include McKenzie Saunders of Pine Township, who will turn 18 later this month. Saunders’ newly established business, Cutie Pie Cupcakes, offers gourmet baked goods for casual affairs or events such as birthdays.
Saunders funnels most of the proceeds to a non-profit organization created by her parents – Shared Hope for Orphans Worldwide. The organization supports an orphanage in Buwenge, Uganda.
“I only sell baked goods. But I cook for my family every once in a while,’’ she said with a light laugh.
Using a trailer, Saunders travels to events selling her baked goods. This weekend she lined up a car cruise. Along with yummy taste she adds artistic flair to her goods. With the help of an printer that uses edible icing instead of ink, she creates designs atop her creations.
“I can print almost anything, like photographs and cartoon characters,’’ Saunders said.
Vendors like Saunders and festival attendees will encounter an event that will go on — mostly — as it has in past years.
The state, in compliance with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not require mask-wearing for vaccinated people attending most outdoor events. But municipalities and school districts in Pennsylvania may continue to use stricter guidelines – including mandatory masking for everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.
Mattocks, who also serves as Grove City Council president, said the borough does not plan to enforce mask rules more strict than those issued by the state, and the festival committee is following the same lead.
“Food vendors are required to wear masks,’’ she said. “For everyone else, it will be their decision. I’m not playing cop.’’
Pennsylvania’s current masking order will be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first.
The city and committee are scrupulously monitoring the guidelines, Mattocks said.
“I think people will be careful and use their best judgement,’’ she said. “I’m hearing from people that they’re so excited to have someplace to go to and be outside.’’
In the past food vendors were housed under a large circus-like tent. That’s been eliminated this year because the tent is not available, Mattocks said.
Musical entertainment will continue throughout each day of the festival.
With at least 16 food vendors signed up, all of them are non-profit organizations, Mattocks said. The Strawberry Days committee uses the same philosophy.
“We put every penny we make back to the festival,’’ she said.
Grove City Strawberry Days will be held on June 11-13, 2021. The three-day festival will feature musical entertainment, more than 100 crafters and artisans along with food vendors.
Hours: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entertainment:
Friday:
1 to 3 p.m. – The Basement Band
4 to 6 p.m. – The River Saints
7 to 9 p.m. – Tree Beard Brown
Saturday
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Dewalt, Elmer and Gregg
1 to 3 p.m. – Bishop Road
4 to 6 p.m. – North Country Ramblers
7 to 9 p.m. – Ramalama
Sunday
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Justified
2 to 4 p.m. – Humble Music
