Bernstine to host job fair, toy drive for Ellwood City Medical Center employees

ELLWOOD CITY – In his continued efforts to help employees and families impacted by operational problems at Ellwood City Medical Center, Rep. Aaron Bernstine is hosting a health professionals job fair at 2 p.m. Friday in the Ellwood City Municipal Building Auditorium, located at 525 Lawrence Ave. in Ellwood City.
The job fair, which is open to current and past Ellwood City Medical Center employees, will feature 10 medical facilities and their recruiters: UPMC, Allegheny Health Network, Lutheran SeniorLife, Advanced and Progressive Home Health, Brighton Rehabilitation Center, Northview Estates, Rochester Manor and Villa, Saint John XXIII Home, Western Pennsylvania Consultants, and Lowrie Place.
“My legislative office in Ellwood City is helping families navigate the employment benefits system, but we want to do everything we can to offer assistance to these families during this difficult time, including bringing health care companies together locally to discuss new employment opportunities with them if they are interested,” Bernstine said.
Additionally, Bernstine and his wife, Ilia, have undertaken a personal effort to help the children of current and laid off Ellwood City Medical Center employees by organizing a holiday toy drive.
Employees interested in receiving gifts for their children are asked to submit a wish list, which includes their name, the name of their child(s) and their age(s), as well as any special requests to Ilia Bernstine at iliabernstine@aaronforstaterep.com. The lists are requested to be submitted no later than Thursday. While specific items cannot be guaranteed, the Bernstines noted they will do their best to ensure each child receives a gift.
“Losing your job or receiving partial or delayed pay is difficult at any time, but especially this time of year,” Ilia Bernstine said. “It is our hope that the community will come together and rally behind these families this holiday season.”
The Bernstines have also set up a GoFundMe page, Holiday Support for Ellwood Hospital Employees, to raise money for laid off employees.
