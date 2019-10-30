To show appreciation to veterans in the 10th District for their service to the country, Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) is hosting a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Friday.
The breakfast will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Koppel Fire Hall, 5525 Fifth Ave. in Koppel. Veterans, active military and their spouses are invited to attend.
“These men and women deserve to be thanked and appreciated every day,” said Bernstine. “This is our way to say thank you for all that they have done and to remind them that we serve as a local resource.”
Bernstine asks that veterans who want to attend to call his district office at (724) 752-2120 to confirm attendance.
“It is only fitting that we honor and thank our veterans for making our homeland a safe place to raise a family and for making America the best country in the world to live in,” the lawmaker added.
For more information about this event, or any state-related issue, contact Bernstine’s district office in Ellwood City located at 438 Line Ave.
Information can also be found on online at RepBernstine.com or Facebook.com/RepBernstine.
