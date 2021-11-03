A fundraiser to benefit a 1991 Mohawk High graduate battling cancer has been set for Dec. 11.
Sean Dougherty has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic bile duct cancer — intrahepale Cholangeocarcinoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer — in his liver. He is undergoing chemo and radiation to try to shrink the multiple tumors in his liver as a prelude to possible surgery.
Dougherty, who is the manager of Common Wealth Kitchen Incubator in Youngstown, and his wife, Amy, have missed much work because of his appointments and treatments, which will continue for some time.
Friends and family have scheduled a benefit for Dougherty from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Riverview Lounge 213 E. Water St., Lowellville, Ohio. It will feature food, auction baskets, a kayak raffle and a 50/50. Tickets are available by calling his brother, Brian, at (330) 541-6807 or friends Jeff Jackson at (330) 360-6004 or Jeff Wildes at (330) 610-1715. Tickets will also be available at Riverview, Mt. Carmel Club, in Lowellville or Pete’s beer distributors, Hillsville.
Anyone wishing to donate a basket may call (330) 501-8099.
