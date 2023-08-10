A grill-out fundraiser will be held to help Union Township resident Steven Dean and his family on Aug. 26.
The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of T&M Hardware & Rental at 1710 New Butler Road in Shenango Township.
The event will feature food, bounce houses, cornhole, a dunk tank, a car wash, baked goods, silent auction prizes, basket raffles and a 50-50 auction.
The event is donation only, meaning all money collected during the event will be given to the Dean family to help cover bills and other medical expenses.
Dean was diagnosed with stage three kidney cancer this past spring.
He had one kidney removed, and is set to undergo spot radiation treatment to shrink the tumors on his other kidney.
Neighbor Michelle Roth, who has known Dean and his family for over 16 years, said she and other volunteers decided to put a fundraising event together once they heard about his condition.
"He's very kind. He's a hard worker," Roth said.
Roth said because of his cancer and treatment, Dean has had to miss a lot of time off of work, which she said really bothers him because he lives to work.
This led to his boss at T&M Hardware to donate the parking lot for the fundraiser.
"He's grateful to T&M for doing this for him," Roth said. "He's very appreciative."
In August, the auction prizes and baskets will be on display at T&M for people to see and to buy tickets, with the winners to be unveiled on the fundraising day.
While pizzas have been donated for the event, Roth said organizers are looking for any donations of hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as a DJ willing to work the event.
To make a money or food donation, or to inquire about volunteering for the event, Roth said she can be reached at (724) 510-4787.
