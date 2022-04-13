The Knights of Columbus Council 604 and the North Country Trail, Wampum Chapter, are joining forces to host the annual Hike 4 Kidz benefit on April 30.
The proceeds will aid St Monica Academy, McGuire Memorial and St. Anthony’s School Programs.
All hikers will meet at the Enon Valley Pavilion at 1084 Main St.. Parking will be available. Registration begins at 8 a.m.. Shuttles also begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 10. Hikers will be shuttled to the trailhead and returned to the pavilion after finish. A light lunch will be provided there.
Participants have the option of a 2.5-, 5-, 7.5-, or 10-mile hike.
This section of trail is classified as easy, suitable for people of all ages. Beverages will be offered at various stages along the trail.
Custom hiker medals will be given to the first 100 pre-registrants. Visit facebook.com/hike4kidz. and use the QR code on the registration form; contact Joel Oravitz at (724) 371-7571 or juoravitz@msn.com; or contact Dennis Garret (724) 827-827-2350 or dcggolf@gmail.com.
