MIDDLETOWN — A Beaver County woman will have a chance to win $1 million in a special drawing to be held just after midnight on ABC’s broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Sara Bosh is one of five top finalists from lottery players across the nation who will have a chance to win the big prize after the ball drops in Times Square. Bosh was awarded $2,020 for winning the PA iLottery Prize Drawing, and for being one of five top finalists, she was awarded an at-home New Year’s Eve party package that includes a $12,500 cash prize, deluxe dinner for eight, a 70-inch LED television, karaoke system and $500 gift certificate to Party City. Those prizes are in addition to her entry in the $1 million drawing that gives her a chance to be the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year.”
“It’s wonderful, I didn’t believe it at first," Bosh said. "Times have been rough with everything. I lost my job, and I have some health issues that keep me from getting back to work full time. This is a blessing.”
Twenty lotteries participated in this promotion. The other top finalists are from the lotteries in the District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana and Missouri.
“If I won $1 million, I couldn’t even imagine it, because my whole life, I’ve never had much money,” said Bosh, who has two children, ages 22 and 17. “If I win, I plan to donate some money to the local community. I love dogs, so maybe I’ll donate to the Beaver County Humane Society, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and some other rescues.”
