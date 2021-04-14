Butler County Community College will offer more than 180 courses this summer to BC3 and guest students in face-to-face classes.
The classes will be available at BC3’s Lawrence Crossing campus in Union Township, as well as its other locations in Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson and Mercer counties. They also can be taken in online or hybrid formats.
The college’s summer sessions enable students to get ahead or to stay on track for graduation, and allow guest students to earn affordable credits that transfer to public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
Tuition and fees for face-to-face courses this summer at BC3 cost $170 per credit for Butler County residents and $270 per credit for residents of other Pennsylvania counties. Tuition and fees this summer at five regional public four-year universities range from $407.45 to $457.50 per credit for Pennsylvania residents.
Tuition and fees for online or hybrid courses at BC3 this summer cost $195 per credit for Butler County residents and $295 per credit for residents of other Pennsylvania counties. Tuition and fees for online courses this summer at regional public four-year universities range from $374.20 to $457.50 per credit for Pennsylvania residents.
BC3 will hold five sessions this summer:
•Session 1, Session 2 and Fast Track 1 begin May 17. Session 3 starts June 14 and Fast Track 2 begins June 28. Session 1 lasts four weeks; Session 2 lasts 12 weeks and Session 3, eight weeks. Fast Tracks last five weeks and are held fully online. Session 1 includes face-to-face classes on BC3’s main campus, at BC3 @ Cranberry, BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing and BC3 @ LindenPointe. Among the 18 courses available are introduction to painting, college writing, film analysis, recent U.S. history and principles of sociology.
•Session 2 includes online and hybrid courses, and face-to-face classes at all locations except BC3 @ Armstrong. Among the 78 courses available are marketing, environmental biology, chemistry I, introduction to philosophy and business calculus.
•Session 3 includes online courses and face-to-face classes at all locations. Among the 68 courses available are business law, financial accounting, speech, introduction to art and ethics.
Ten courses are available in each Fast Track.
•Fast Track 1 includes world geography, intermediate algebra and general psychology.
•Fast Track 2 includes technical writing II, elementary statistics and human growth and development.
BC3 and guest students can learn more about BC3’s summer sessions at bc3.edu/summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.