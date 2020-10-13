BUTLER — All Butler County Community College credit courses opening the spring 2021 semester will be delivered by remote or online instruction through Feb. 8 as a precaution with regard to possible changing transmission levels of COVID-19 during the traditional flu season.
BC3’s 15-week Session 1 begins Jan. 19. After three weeks, Session 1 courses will transition to their scheduled format. Scheduled formats include face-to-face, blended and hybrid, or the continuation of remote or online instruction.
The college’s spring semester also features a 10-week Session 2 and three consecutive five-week Fast Track sessions, each of which will be held fully online.
BC3’s 10-week Session 2 begins Feb. 15. Fast Track 1 starts Jan. 19; Fast Track 2, on Feb. 22; and Fast Track 3, on April 5. Members of BC3’s faculty have indicated their preferred teaching format for the spring semester. College officials are finalizing what will be a maximum percentage of face-to-face instruction.
A decision will be made prior to Jan. 19 regarding whether clinical training for certain credit healthcare programs will begin in a face-to-face format.
Finals week starts May 4 and will be held in the course’s scheduled format.
