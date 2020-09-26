BC3 program aims to help new workplace leaders

A Lawrence County native who earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership will help emerging workplace leaders in Lawrence and Mercer counties to develop supervisory skills through a Butler County Community College certificate program that begins in October and will be held for the first time in at least five years at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing.
John Merola, who achieved a master’s degree from Geneva College and a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University after his 1979 graduation from New Castle Senior High School, will instruct an eight-week BC3 leadership and supervision program whose setting responds to requests from businesses in Lawrence and Mercer counties, a BC3 administrator said.
BC3’s noncredit program, recognized by the Society for Human Resource Management, is offered annually in the spring and fall on BC3’s main campus in Butler County, said Kathy Strobel, coordinator of BC3’s business training.
“We have developed a lot of relationships with companies in Lawrence and Mercer counties that have expressed interest in many of these classes,” Strobel said. “But it is difficult for them sometimes to send employees to our main campus.”
Individual courses will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each Tuesday from Oct. 20 through Dec. 8 at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing, 2849 W. State St. Courses cost $80. Individuals can take single courses or all eight to earn a BC3 certificate of completion.
Courses are titled human behavior and interpersonal skills; skills of supervision; managing time and stress; problem-solving, decision-making and creativity; motivating employees; the superviww
