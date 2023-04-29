Registration is now open for summer courses at Butler County Community College that a year ago drew 930 students – including guest students who transferred nearly 900 of the college’s credits to schools in at least four states.
Students from Lawrence County taking face-to-face courses at BC3 this summer can save at least $414 in tuition and fees for each three-credit course compared to summer face-to-face costs published by regional public four-year universities, and at least $207 for each three-credit online course.
BC3 will offer 158 courses this summer. Students can choose from course lengths of four, five, eight or 12 weeks and from online or face-to-face formats.
Face-to-face classes will be held on BC3’s main campus, and at its additional locations that include BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing in New Castle.
Students can learn more at bc3.edu/summer
“much more affordable”
BC3 will offer three sessions and two Fast Tracks. Most Fast Track courses are online.
Sessions 1 and 2, and Fast Track 1, begin May 15. Session 1 lasts four weeks. Session 2 lasts 12 weeks. Fast Tracks last five weeks.
Session 3 starts June 12 and lasts eight weeks. Fast Track 2 begins June 26.
Guest students earned 896 credits and BC3 students 3,900 during BC3’s summer 2022 sessions and Fast Tracks, according to Becky Smith, college’s director of records and registration.
Guest students in summer 2022 transferred BC3 credits to Kent and Youngstown state universities in Ohio, to the University of South Carolina and to West Virginia University. Other guest students transferred BC3 credits to Duquesne, Penn State and Slippery Rock universities and to Geneva, Thiel and Washington & Jefferson colleges.
BC3’s tuition and fees were less expensive than those of their home institutions, said Andrew Maser of Cranberry Township, who attends Penn State Behrend; and Katie Glenn of Grove City, who attends Kent State University.
“Much more affordable,” Maser said. “Affordability is the most important thing to me right now.”
“The general education course from a community college was financially a better option for me,” Glenn said.
“A lot quicker”
Maser is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in nursing and Glenn, a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising.
BC3’s summer 2023 selections include chemistry I, college writing, ethics, general microbiology, human anatomy and physiology I, introduction to painting, preparatory algebra, recent U.S. history and speech.
Summer tuition and fees for face-to-face courses cost $280 per credit at BC3 for Lawrence County residents. Tuition and fees start at $418.20 per credit at regional public four-year universities and at $552 at regional state-related universities’ branch campuses for Pennsylvania residents attending face-to-face courses.
Summer tuition and fees for online courses cost $305 per credit at BC3 for Lawrence County residents. Tuition and fees start at $374.20 per credit at regional public four-year universities and at $552 at regional state-related universities’ branch campuses for Pennsylvania residents taking online courses.
Glenn and Maser said they also benefited from BC3’s five-week Fast Tracks and online formats.
“I could be anywhere I wanted to be,” Glenn said. “I did it a lot quicker than a full-length class, which was nice, because I wanted to enjoy my summer. It was nice to get it done in five weeks and then I could do whatever I wanted.”
BC3 will offer face-to-face courses on its main campus and at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing in Sessions 1, 2 and 3. Nearly 50 online courses are scheduled during Session 2.
