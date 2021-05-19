More than 75 percent of Butler County Community College’s Class of 2021 in registered nursing received one or more job offers or had interviews scheduled before completing the college’s two-year career program in May.
Graduates of the college’s Nursing, R.N., program held on its main campus in Butler Township or at BC3 @ Brockway in Jefferson County who accepted job offers in the high-priority occupation in western Pennsylvania said they will work in Allegheny, Butler, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
“These students,” said Dr. Patty Annear, dean of BC3’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health, “are extremely marketable. There is a major shortage in nursing, and I would suspect that the reason that some of them don’t have jobs yet is that they have not had the chance to actively look for jobs.”
Registered nursing is a 2021 high-priority occupation in the North Central, Tri-County and West Central workforce development areas, which include Armstrong, Butler, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer counties.
The expected starting salary in 2021 for registered nurses with an associate degree is $51,280, according to nursingprocess.org.
The occupation is expected to see a 7 percent increase in jobs through 2029, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BC3 Nursing, R.N., graduates from Lawrence County are Kylea Breitenstein of New Castle and Anna Van Gent of New Wilmington.
