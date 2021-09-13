For the sixth time since 2015, Butler County Community College has been selected as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania, most recently by a third organization joining others that determine rankings after assessing institutions of higher education.
Niche.com of Pittsburgh analyzed information from the U.S. Department of Education, from the Brookings Institution and from other sources in areas such as academics, value and professors in ranking BC3 first in its “2022 Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania” report.
BestColleges.com and Schools.com also analyzed information from the U.S. Department of Education in their rankings of BC3 since 2015.
In its most recent report, BestColleges.com ranked BC3 as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for 2020. BestColleges.com also ranked BC3 as No. 1 in 2017, as did Schools.com in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
“What this latest ranking tells us is that our position as the No. 1 community college has been sustainable,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of BC3, which has locations in Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer counties.
“It’s been several years now,” Neupauer said. “It also tells us that there is not just one organization that is validating us as the top-ranked community college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.