Butler County Community College will transition all face-to-face format summer credit courses to remote instruction and will cancel all face-to-face noncredit courses through at least June 30 president Dr. Nick Neupauer announced to the college’s board of trustees Wednesday.
BC3’s decision follows statewide orders for residents to stay at home and for non-life-sustaining businesses to remain closed in response to COVID-19.
It aligns with decisions made by the state’s other institutions of higher education for the summer of 2020. The commonwealth’s 14 state-owned universities, as well as a number of its 14 Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges institutions, have already decided to move to remote instruction formats this summer.
The college will cancel all events on its main campus and at its additional locations through at least June 30 as a precaution intended to protect the safety, health and well-being of its students, faculty and staff.
BC3’s face-to-face noncredit courses and trainings canceled through at least June 30 include those in workforce development, public safety, lifelong learning and adult literacy.
The college’s summer credit courses will be offered through online and remote instruction. Remote instruction includes video conferencing, email and internet-based learning management system formats. BC3’s summer menu features five sessions from May 11 through Aug. 4.
Updates will be posted on BC3’s website at https://bc3.edu/services/coronavirus-2019.html
