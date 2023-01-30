Butler County Community College has announced the names of students who have made the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2022 semester, as well as the names of those who have graduated recently.
Students who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the president’s list while those who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 to 3.74 are named to the dean’s list.
Lawrence County residents on the president’s list include: Scarlett Hazen, Amanda Leist, Sophia Linville, Carter Lordi and Mollie Street of Ellwood City; Taylor Alter, Halaena Blakley, Amanda Cilli, Autumn Clark, Lucas Cummings, Shannon Davies, Jennifer Gangone, Brian Hammond, Sydney Kolas, Kayla Lemanski, Adison Lenz, Genevieve McCormick, Justin Moffatt, Gianna Orrico, Terence Rice, Julianna Shoaf, Brianna Stitt, Victoria West and Michelle Youngworth of New Castle; and Amanda Beers of New Wilmington.
Named to the dean’s list were: Olivia Battaglia, Eryn Gatto-Christofferson, Zachary Stiles and Tanner Tomak of Ellwood City; Jacob Abraham, Lisa Hartle, Tanner Heck, Barbara Julin, Liam Kosior, Mikayla Law, Angelena Lombardo, Jeffrey Lombardo, Joshua Lombardo, Drew Madras, Matthew Shanor and Jasmine Wrobleski of New Castle; and Savana Barker of Pulaski.
Graduates include: Maryann Henley of Edinburg; Zachary Bryson and Eryn Gatto-Christofferson of Ellwood City; George Derr, Lisa Hartle, Melissa Kolodziej, Roberto Santiago and Alivia Young of New Castle; and Piper Logan of New Wilmington.
