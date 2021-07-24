An Aug. 2 open house has been scheduled at Butler County Community College’s Lawrence Crossing campus.
The aim of the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the college’s 2849 W. State St. location, is to introduce prospective students to the school’s selection of 19 associate degree and certificate programs, as well as its tuition rates and the transferability of its credits.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing will waive the $25 fee for prospective students who apply at the open house or between July 26 and Aug. 3. Prospective students can apply free by entering the code BC3Bound at apply.bc3.edu.
The fall semester begins Aug. 23.
Prospective students attending the open house can ask BC3 representatives about BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s two-year career and transfer programs, financial aid, support services, scholarships and how BC3 has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania five times since 2015.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing offers associate degrees in nine transfer programs and in eight career programs. Its selections also include two certificate programs that take one year or less to complete.
Its menu of two-year transfer programs features business administration, criminology, early childhood education (Pre K-4), general studies, history, physical education-sport management option, psychology, secondary education and social work.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s selection of two-year career programs includes accounting, business management, emergency services-police services option, human resource management, medical assistant, office administration-executive, office administration-medical and technical trades-cosmetology management option.
Certificate programs in medical assistant, and in medical coding and billing specialist, are also among the choices at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing.
Students from Lawrence Crossing attending BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing this fall will pay $275 per credit for a face-to-face class.
