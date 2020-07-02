The following local residents recently graduated from Butler County Community College.
Edinburg: Codey Barber, Aaliyah Burrows, Melissa Griffith, Branda Lenhardt, Melissa Masterino
Ellwood City: Kelton Docchio, Avery Dudek, Liam Grinnen, Katelyn Lopes, Amie Lucy, Shylee Schwartz, James Timmerman, Kaitlyn Wright, Carley Zak
New Castle: Candice Walter,Samuel Alden, Chai’h Andrews-Carter, Emily Bethle, Tanai Brothers, Alaina Cantakis, Tara Colbert, Randy Conner, Linsey Covelli, Alexis Donati, Alexandra Engen, Ashley Fitzgibbons, Gracie Hall, Alyssa Henderson, Mikala Henry, Alexander Huffman, Frank Innocenzi, Shania Johns, Shane King, Madison Lohr, Christopher Maize, Ethan Masajada, Crystal McClure, Jacob McCrumb, Lucille Montgomery, Abagail Morrison, Kaitlyn Penwell, Nicole Priscilla, Stephanie Riddle, Billie Rolle, Jordan Sager, Demari Searcy, Kristen Simon, Shauna Singer, Melissa Smiley, Kayla Smith, Molly Trodden, Michaela Unrue, Ryan Veinotte, Jacob Voland, Tabitha Wilkins, Natasha Williams, Ashlee Wolford,
New Wilmington: Severio Costello, Benjamin Robb
Portersville: Zachary Colton, Taylor Eaton, Christopher Mack
Pulaski: Kimberly Rodgers, Amanda Rohan
Slippery Rock: Lauren Broad, Matthew Cesare, Ashley Christley, Christopher Coleman, Kerem Dogan, Amber Durban, Carly Durnell, Kara Eppinger, Morgan Frazier, Camryn Green, Shyan Grossman, Laura Gutauskas, Amanda Huffmyer, Michelle Isacco, Kirra Latoza, Emily Simmons, Stacy Jo Stewart, Alexis Vogan, Joseph Wells, Eric Young,
Volant: Dominic Gargiulo, Lori Gorgas, Megan Patterson
Wampum: Gabbey Cionni,Saylee Grinnen, Thomas Groves, Jenna Hoak, Alyssa Huffman, Jacob Janowski, Bethann Landman, Kurtis Larry, Logan Nemes, Bethanie Smith
West Pittsburg: Eric Pastore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.