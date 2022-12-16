Butler County Community College on Tuesday graduated the first students to earn a practical nursing certificate through a selective-admissions program launched one year ago to address a regional shortage of employees in the high-priority occupation.
Allison Alwine, Yeng Carle, Ariel Festa, Anthony Reeves-Crouch, Kaitlyn Steighner and Delanie Toy are the first to complete the only practical nursing program in Butler County and were recognized during a ceremony in Succop Theater on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township.
The BC3 students, ages 21 to 44, received on their white nursing uniforms an inaugural pin finalized in late summer and that read: Butler County Community College. Practical Nursing Program. Est. 2022.
“This is a historic and significant event,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of BC3. “We are thrilled to have this practical nursing program and even more thrilled to have our first graduating class. It’s exciting also that these students who are getting this credential can go immediately into the workforce.”
Dr. Patty Annear is dean of BC3’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health.
The graduates “were able to hit all the outcomes and the objectives to master what we think will produce a good practical nurse,” Annear said. “The program has to be rigorous and challenging as these folks will be working not only in extended-care facilities but in hospitals.”
The Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing in August 2021 authorized BC3 to create the 48-credit program on the college’s main campus. BC3’s 12-month program debuted in January 2022.
The college’s second class enrolls 21 students who will begin Jan. 17.
“It is going to continue to grow,” Annear said. “And we are excited about that. We met the new students for orientation a few weeks ago, we have our extra faculty hired and we are looking forward to that second cohort and to tripling the size of our program.”
The annual demand for new licensed practical nurses or licensed vocational nurses is 71 in the Tri-County Workforce Development Area, which includes Armstrong and Butler counties, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry’s Center for Workforce Information and Analysis.
The need for licensed practical nurses or licensed vocational nurses is expected to grow by 6 percent through 2031, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Health care facilities in Armstrong and Butler counties employed nearly 600 licensed practical or licensed vocational nurses in 2021, according to Lightcast, an Idaho research company that conducts economic impact analyses for educational institutions.
Nearly 180 of those employees in 2021 were age 55 or older, according to Lightcast. About 40 openings are posted each month, and the median salary is $48,105, according to Lightcast.
Licensed practical nurses and licensed vocational nurses can monitor patients’ health, administer basic care, provide for basic comfort, report patients’ status and concerns to registered nurses and physicians, and keep records on patients’ health, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“We had so much floor time”
Licensed practical nurses were once abundant in hospitals, Annear said.
“Now, with the shortage that has occurred since COVID-19, a lot of the hospitals are going back to the old model called team nursing, and LPNs are very instrumental in that process,”
Annear said. “LPNs are going to make a really big stance in the hospitals. That’s a big deal.”
Practical nursing programs in Pennsylvania must provide to students at least 1,500 clinical, theory and lab hours, Annear said. BC3’s program incorporates 1,527. Its students completed clinical experiences at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, based in Cabot, and at Butler Memorial Hospital, Annear said.
“Our clinical experience was great,” said Festa, of Kittanning, who has worked as a certified nursing assistant. “We had so much floor time. We hit all the major topics in our courses.”
“There was a lot of variety and it prepared us well for what we are going to see as an LPN,” said Steighner, of Butler, who has worked as a medical technician. “I feel great. I feel ready.”
